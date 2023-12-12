STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two fugitives have been arrested and are being held without bond following a police chase, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Deputy Smithey stopped at a traffic accident on the I-40 exit ramp at Turnersburg Highway.

Deputy Smithey pulled over to investigate the incident. Officials say before she could get out of her car, one of the vehicles involved in the accident began to flee.

A chase ensued until the suspects stopped in a Circle K parking lot a few miles down the road.

During the traffic stop, Deputy Smithey found 6.4 ounces of marijuana, $2,947 in cash, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 21-year-old David Khalil Alexander, and the passenger, 19-year-old Amontae Eldred White, were both arrested and charged with:

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance

Felony conspiracy to sell or distribute a controlled substance

Felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and denied bond due to being wanted on previous pending charges, officials said.