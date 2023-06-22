IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people in Iredell County are facing charges following two separate traffic stops last week, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Hiddenite resident Kala Rust, 32, appeared nervous during an exchange with deputies following a traffic stop for a violation last Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. Cocaine was then discovered during a search of the vehicle and Rust was arrested. She faces multiple drug-related charges.

Statesville resident Steven Morrison, 28, was also arrested last week. He was pulled over on Twins Oak Road near Statesville where an alcoholic beverage was observed in the center console cup holder, according to the sheriff’s office. Marijuana was also discovered and Morrison was arrested. He faces multiple charges including possession of a gun as a felon and several drug-related charges.