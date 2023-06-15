Iredell County deputies say two Charlotte men are linked to construction thefts.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff deputies arrested two Charlotte men concerning construction site thefts earlier this month.

Authorities came out to a suspicious vehicle service call near Scotts Creek and Forests Creek roads on Monday. Deputies connected the vehicle with a dark blue or black van suspected in thefts that the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office posted about on social media on June 1.

Deputies spoke with 31-year-old Manuel Medoza and 45-year-old Santiago Mendoza on the scene. The men claimed they had permission to have the items, but upon further investigation, deputies learned they did not have permission and had stolen the items.

Both men were arrested and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Each man got a $30,000 secured bond on the charges.

During the investigation, deputies linked the men to additional crimes in May. The Mendozas face additional charges of:

one count of felony breaking and entering

one count of larceny after breaking and entering

two counts of felony larceny for each man

Those crimes increased the men’s bonds by $15,000, bringing their total bond to $45,000 each.

The sheriff’s office could not verify the men’s relationship, but said they lived at the same address.