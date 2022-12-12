STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men pleaded guilty in court Monday to murder and attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of two Statesville brothers, authorities said.

The deadly incident happened on June 21, 2019, at a residence along Deaton Street.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

As officers arrived at the scene, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore, in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound. Marcus Moore was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

It was soon discovered that Timothy Moore, the brother of Marcus Moore, was also shot but did not sustain life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for Azontay Vontavious Sherrill and Quinton Que’shon Kasey for the homicide of Marcus Moore in 2019.

Sherrill was apprehended on June 22, 2019, and Kasey was apprehended on June 23, 2019.

On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Azontay Sherrill and Quinton Kasey appeared in Iredell County Superior Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Both received active sentences of 180 months to 220 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.