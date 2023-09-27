IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A high-speed chase on I-77 Wednesday involving a stolen vehicle ended with two men in custody, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were involved in a chase on I-77 northbound that began at mile marker 35 going into mile marker 62, when deputies began assisting, the sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol confirmed with Queen City News.

The chase ultimately came to an end near Olin Loop Road where two suspects were taken into custody following a brief foot chase. Stop sticks were deployed by deputies, which deflated the tires on the vehicle, troopers said. The initial cause of the pursuit was a speeding violation.

K-9 units and drones were involved in the chase, the sheriff’s office said. Both suspects face multiple charges including felony elude, reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle.