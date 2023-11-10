TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second suspect being sought in connection to a deadly shooting in Troutman has been identified, Troutman Police announced Friday.

Warrants have been obtained for the arrest of James Gann, 19, of Cornelius. He is believed to have fled out of the state, investigators said. A 17-year-old boy was previously arrested for his involvement in the deadly shooting and is currently being held at a juvenile detention center.

Detectives also provided more of a narrative of the incident on Friday. They said last Saturday the two suspects were meeting Alexander Hipple, 18, of Mooresville, and Zachary Craig, 20, of Charlotte, at a parking lot on Mills Avenue to buy marijuana.

Once Hipple and Craig arrived, the two suspects were armed with guns and approached Craig’s vehicle demanding the drugs. The vehicle was Craig’s vehicle, officers said.

When Hipple and Craig tried to flee, the two were shot at, with bullets striking and killing Hipple and injuring Craig, according to the police report.

Gann is considered armed and dangerous. The 17-year-old boy is expected to be tried as an adult, Troutman Police said.