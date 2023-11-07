MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has been charged following a stabbing in her home, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Around 9:15 p.m., on Monday, November 6, officers say they were called to a home on Hillside Drive where they found a 31-year-old man stabbed in the chest and arm.

The man was taken to CMC Main with serious injuries, but is expected to recover, officials state.

After talking to those involved, authorities say the man had been stabbed in the course of a “domestic incident involving the mother of his child” who lived at the Hillside Drive home.

42-year-old Quinitta Davis was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officials say that due to it being a domestic incident, Davis is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.