IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was arrested after drugs were discovered during a routine traffic stop last week on Salisbury Highway, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Traffic deputies conducted a stop last Tuesday on Cleveland resident Christina Sayavong, 30, on Salisbury Highway at John Long Road. During the stop drug paraphernalia was observed and Sayavong admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. That also led to the discovery of .35 grams of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sayavong was arrested and faces charges including possession. She was held on a $1,000 bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.