STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was charged on June 2 regarding a deadly Statesville skateboarding incident in April, according to the police department.

Shirley Lyalls, 67, had the following charges filed against her:

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Failure to reduce speed

Billy McAplin, 18, was identified as the individual killed.

The incident happened on April 15, around 6:00 a.m., on Davie Avenue near the intersection of Ramsey Court.

Police say an investigation revealed McAlpin was riding his skateboard on the road, and Lyalls hit him from behind. Both were traveling west on Davie Avenue.

According to reports, life-saving efforts were attempted, but McAplin was pronounced deceased on the scene due to his injuries.