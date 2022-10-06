STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville woman was killed Wednesday when her car ran off the road and struck a tree in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on October 5 on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road.

A Chevrolet Impala was reportedly traveling west on Island Ford Road when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver, 50-year-old Elisa Marie Teasley, died at the scene. Highway Patrol said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said their initial investigation indicated that speeding was a contributing factor in the crash.