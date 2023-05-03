CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association approved Wednesday the policy which will allow high school athletes the ability to profit off of deals that involved the use of their name, image and likeness.

The proposal was drafted by athletic directors, principals and superintendents.

North Carolina has joined 27 other states that have given that power to students. South Carolina is not one of them.

The policy comes with strict guidelines for students, such as them not being able to promote any adult material, guns, alcohol and tobacco. Athletes are also barred from use the NCHSAA logo and their school name for promotional material.

Most of the deals for high school students range between $60 and $120, the NCHSAA reported.

On Wednesday athletes at Chambers High School said this will give them a chance to build a brand for themselves. Rondell Carter is a defensive standout for the Cougars’ powerhouse football team.

“I just look at it as a business,” Carter said. “You can get your face out there even before you get to college.”

He and teammate Dontrae Henderson said the money is more than a motivator to play well, but to focus more on the academics associated with football.

“My main focus is staying on my books and get into the next level,” Henderson explained. “I’ve got to succeed in that. If I don’t it can all go away.”

The policy will go into effect on July 1.