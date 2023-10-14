RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple dogs have been dumped, tied to trees and abandoned in crates outside the Wake County Animal Center as the shelter remains closed to treat sick animals inside.

Since a deadly outbreak of dog flu hit the county’s animal center, the facility has stopped all adoptions and surrenders to treat their existing population.

However, in the week since temporarily closing, director Dr. Jennifer Federico said at least six dogs have been left outside the doors of the shelter. Federico said it’s putting their animals, and the abandoned animals’ health at risk.

“They’re also at more risk which is what is truly the scary part for us,” Federico said. “We really need people to recognize the severity of the issue.”

Federico said people who are found dumping dogs could be charged with abandonment.

“It’s really frustrating. We can do better as a community. This should not be happening,” Federico said.

Multiple independent rescues have taken in the abandoned dogs.

Neshama Animal Rescue took in Adelaide, who was found outside the Wake Animal Center Tuesday.

“It’s tough to see this kind of thing happen,” Neshama Animal Rescue founder Anne Teicher said. “But it’s also frustrating. People need to take responsibility for what’s going on.”

Adoption groups and organizations in the community say they’re inundated with surrenders.

“Over the past week, we have seen so many free dogs being given away on social media and we’ve already taken in two of those,” Perfectly Imperfect Pups Rescue founder Nicole Kincaid said “Our intake requests, I have never seen it at this all time high.”

Neshama Animal Rescue is looking for cat and dog foster homes. Perfectly Imperfect Pups Rescue is also looking for dog foster homes.

“When you have a crisis in your backyard, we really are grateful for the ones that are stepping up and helping,” Federico said.

The Wake County Animal Center released this list of ways people can help: