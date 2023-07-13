DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple fires have sparked in one Durham neighborhood in the past 10 days.

Two houses were set on fire on Angier Avenue Wednesday morning.

Now, fire officials and police are working on a total of six arson investigations, all within a half-mile radius.

One by one, abandoned homes in Durham, are being destroyed by fire.

“It was so scary. It makes you very, very nervous.”

On Wednesday, Rose Abram woke up to the sound of sirens.

“All you could see was a cloud of gray smoke,” she explained. “This is just terrible.”

Rash of fires

Fire officials are working out the recent string of arson cases.

On July 2, two homes were set on fire on Amber Place and East Pettigrew Street. Those flames spread to another home.

On Tuesday, two houses were set on fire nearby, and then two more homes went up in flames Wednesday on Angier Avenue.

Durham Fire Division Chief Bryan Baker told CBS 17 those four homes are owned by one person. When CBS 17 called the person listed on property records as the owner he said he wasn’t interested in speaking.

According to Durham County property records, the homes that burned on Angier Avenue Wednesday are owned by different people.

“Can you just imagine if you were to set a house on fire that close to you and it [was hooked up to] gas? It could blow up this whole block,” said Abram. “It’s scary.”

None of the homes were hooked up to utilities. Officials told CBS 17 that all of the buildings were vacant. Investigators are doing whatever they can to put the pieces together.

“We are aware of a gas can and that’s part of this investigation at this time, as to whether or not it will be collected,” said Jody Morton, the Assistant Fire Marshal.

Durham police and firefighters ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers. CBS 17 asked Durham police whether it’s increasing patrol in the area of the fires and is waiting to hear back.

Officials also added that there was a fire at a chemical facility on Tuesday, but explained it was accidental and has no connection to the arson cases.