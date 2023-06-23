CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One day ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Charlotte, President Joe Biden signed a wide-ranging executive order Friday strengthening the access to contraception.

This will be the third executive order on reproductive health care access that the president has signed since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It will be first focused specifically on protecting and expanding access to contraception.

The White House says contraception is an essential component of reproductive health care that has only become more important in the wake of the Dobbs decision and the ensuing crisis in women’s access to health care.

“So this EO was a part of a long list of things that this administration has already done so far in protecting access to emergency health care,” said Stephanie Young, senior advisor to Harris. “To using a whole government approach to ensuring that we are stepping in in ways in which we can, which means we’re also in the courts fighting to protect access as well, and also fighting for people’s privacy when women are going through these challenges, this is a health care issue.”

White House officials say Harris will use her Charlotte visit Saturday to draw attention to Republicans trying to push legislation that would ban abortions.

She will also use it as an opportunity to rally supporters, advocates and community leaders in North Carolina around the fight for reproductive rights.