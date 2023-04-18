The $10 VIP Platinum ticket Cedric Bass picked up from Willow Oaks BP on George W. Liles Parkway in Concord was a million-dollar winner.

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Kannapolis man is living the good life again for the second time in three months.

Cedric Bass won a $1 million scratch-off prize last Thursday. After a trip to the grocery store on Thursday, he made one more stop.

“I got gas and the ticket from across the street,” Bass said.

The $10 VIP Platinum ticket Bass picked up from Willow Oaks BP on George W. Liles Parkway in Concord was a million-dollar winner.

But it’s not the first time Bass has found lottery success. In January, he won a Cash 5 that turned into $182,073 after splitting the jackpot with another winner.

This past Friday, he took a lump-sum award of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Bass took home $427,503.

The VIP Platinum game debuted last month with five $1 million top prizes. Lottery officials say three $1 million prizes are left for the public to play for.