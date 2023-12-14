KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Kannapolis education community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Rolanda Morgan was an exceptional children’s teacher at Shady Brook Elementary School, and died recently. She was employed with Kannapolis City Schools for more than 20 years of her 24-year career in North Carolina public schools.

“She was truly a compassionate professional and was well known, and well-thought-of, in the KCS community,” the school district said. “Her family will remain in our thoughts during this extremely difficult time.”

Morgan has been with Shady Brook since 2017, and the school says she was vital in helping students transition to elementary school. The school provided the following statement:

“It is with great sadness we mourn the loss of one of our beloved Bulldog family members. Mrs. Morgan’s passing leaves a great void. Her positive attitude, compassion and love for everyone will live on in the best of us!”