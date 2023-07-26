KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Guns and drugs were seized from a Kannapolis bar that was also illegally selling alcohol, officials with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement announced on Wednesday.

Five people involved in the investigation including the manager, the owner, and three employees face various charges including selling alcohol without a permit and drug-related charges.

Records showed that following a series of tips, on July 14th a warrant was executed on Club Lounge on South Cannon Blvd where drugs, guns, and alcohol were illegally being sold.

The owner, 28-year-old Kannapolis resident Xavier Bell, has been charged with hiring unlicensed armed security and four counts of unauthorized possession.