KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Small businesses are banding together in Kannapolis to try to hold utility companies accountable for a power outage that impacted their businesses.

On the morning of Dec. 9, the day before Kannapolis’ annual Christmas Parade, utility crews from Piedmont Utility Group nicked a Duke Energy power line, causing a 12-hour power outage.

Three blocks of downtown Kannapolis, consisting of about 15 businesses and 2 apartment complexes, lost partial power. Brownouts, as they’re called, reduce the voltage, and can cause damage to electrical devices.

Kyle Lingafelt owns three businesses in that stretch of downtown Kannapolis and says the brownout caused major damage to his duckpin bowling lanes at Kingpin Bowling. He had to shut them down for about two weeks to get them repaired.

“Revenue plus damages, I think it was about $20,000,” said Lingafelt. “We lost power. It was the day before a big Christmas weekend for everybody. Normally, we have all these people showing up and there’s no power.”

When Lingafelt reached out to Piedmont Utility Group, they told him Duke Energy had not properly marked their power lines and were therefore not taking responsibility.

In a letter from the company that handles Duke Energy’s claims, they told him, in part, “We see no negligence on the part of Duke that could have caused or contributed to your claim.”

“We’ve got two different companies. They’re both blaming each other. Both not taking responsibility, and that just leaves us,” said Lingafelt. “If we don’t go and fight for us and [other small businesses], who’s going to?”

Lingafelt says he has hired a lawyer but hopes to settle his claims outside of a courtroom. However, he says he and a team of more than a dozen other businesses on Kannapolis’ West Avenue are willing to do whatever it takes to get reparations for their losses.