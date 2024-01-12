KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Parks and Recreation is adding new positions as part of a department reorganization while preparing for the refurbishment of a historic part of downtown.

On Monday, Jan. 8, the Kannapolis City Council approved funding for three new parks and rec program assistants. The $280,000 for the full-time positions comes from the fund balance and applies $100,000 for the salaries and $180,000 for supplies related to the city’s Cultural Arts Program.

One of the positions will deal with operating the Gem Theatre, which is undergoing a facelift. The the single-screen movie theater closed for the project at the end of December and has been a downtown Kannapolis staple since the 1930s. It is slated to reopen in May.

The refurbishment includes installing 800 new chairs for both the first and second layers of the theater.

City leaders say the other two new positions are for overseeing the Swanee Theatre and Cultural Arts-History Preservation, and a liaison with a soon-to-be-created Cultural Art-Historic Preservation Commission. Also part of the reorganization, $42,000 was removed from a part-time Swanee position.

Many of the seats at the Gem Theater are being replaced.

The funding used for the roles was initially slated for Imagine Kannapolis Strategic Plan for a Cultural Arts program coordinator. The city plans to hire two of the positions by early February and the Gem Theatre position to correspond with the reopening.

The city’s recreation coordinator position, who would oversee the assistants, is open.