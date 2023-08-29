ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Kannapolis man accused of trafficking heroin will serve a prison term after accepting a plea deal ahead of his trial, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

An investigation was launched in December of last year regarding Kannapolis resident Nick Cowden. Members of the Special Investigations Unit and undercover officers learned Cowden was selling heroin and fentanyl from his home. The agents were able to successfully purchase drugs from Cowden before arresting him.

Cowden was set to go to trial but plead guilty to trafficking heroin on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Cowden was sentenced to a maximum of eight years in prison as part of his plea deal.