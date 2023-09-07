KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — To serve, protect and handle snakes! Yeah, something’s not right with that slogan, but for one Kannapolis officer, that was the job recently.

Kannapolis Officer Jason Whitley helped rescue a python while putting a local driver at ease.

The officer helped extract a snake from a Subaru, and his agency captured the photogenic moment in a social media post.

Police said the driver was on a trip from Mooresville to Kannapolis.

Officer Whitley is seen holding an unidentified snake in a photo. A second photo shows the snake squirming and slithering its way through the car’s grill.

The law enforcement agency said it found a new home for the snake. An official said it was taken to animal control and was privately adopted.