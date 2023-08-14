ROWAN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman in Kannapolis turned a $5 scratch-off into $200,000, according the NC Education Lottery.

Traci Douglas of #Kannapolis took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize! Douglas bought her lucky Lightning 7’s ticket from ShopRite Markets on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. Congrats, Traci! Four $200,000 prizes remain in the game. #NCLottery https://t.co/WBRD1n5tXY pic.twitter.com/KzX1OB9dMN — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) August 14, 2023

Traci Douglas bought her Lightning 7’s ticket from ShopRite Markets on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis.

The Lightning 7’s game debuted in June with six $200,000 prizes. Four remain to be claimed.