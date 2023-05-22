CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Legends Car Race will take over the streets of downtown Kannapolis this week to honor the Earnhardt family.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Queen City News Digital Team
Posted:
Updated:
by: Queen City News Digital Team
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Legends Car Race will take over the streets of downtown Kannapolis this week to honor the Earnhardt family.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>