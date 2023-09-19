KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc., is opening a new distribution center which will create an estimated 112 new jobs in Rowan County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A Supply is investing $58.3 million to open a new distribution center at the old site of the former Kannapolis Intimidators baseball team.

“Chick-fil-A’s expansion is good for Kannapolis along with Rowan and surrounding counties,” Governor Cooper said. “We appreciate their vote of confidence in North Carolina and the strength of our workforce and infrastructure.”

Chick-fil-A Supply ensures restaurants have the food and products they need.

The new distribution center will be 120,000 square feet and serve around 100 restaurants in the Charlotte area.

Rendering of new 126,000-square-foot Supply center. Credit: City of Kannapolis

New positions being created include drivers, managers, office staff and warehouse personnel. The average annual wage is estimated to be around $58,574, which is about $8,000 more than the Rowan County average.

“North Carolina has the fourth largest food and beverage industry in the United States and is within a day’s drive of 150 million customers,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “When well-known companies like Chick-fil-A reinvest in North Carolina, it affirms our reputation as the best state to do business.”

The company plans to open the facility in the third quarter of 2024, officials said. Chick-fil-A Supply currently operates four distribution centers, including a 180,000-square-foot center in Mebane.