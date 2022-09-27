KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – NASCAR driver Corey Lajoie is teaming up with Built, Samaritan’s Feet, and the YMCA for the inaugural 2022 Kickball Klassic on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Kannapolis.

The tournament will kick off at 1 p.m. at Atrium Health Ball Park.

Special guests include Corey LaJoie, Austin Dillion, and Ryan Blaney, among many others, including our very own Will Kunkel!

Championship games start at 5:00 p.m.; celebrity semi-finals will be at 6:30 p.m.; the celebrity championship will round out at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks will follow the championship match.

General admission tickets are $10.