KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Kannapolis, according to officials.

Officers responded to the incident at S&M E-Juice on S. Cannon Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found two people shot at the scene and both were transported to a local hospital.

23-year-old Shovante Shikim Byers died of his injuries. The other victim, a 28-year-old male, has non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, officials said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.