KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis sold out Tuesday and Wednesday as the Savannah Bananas took on their sister team, the Savannah Party Animals.

Bananas owner Jesse Cole says this is the first time his teams have ever played in Kannapolis, and it’s one of the smallest stadiums they’d ever been to.

But as someone who started his career in Gastonia, Cole felt it was important for his teams to connect with the local community.

“I started in Gastonia as a general manager at 23 years old,” Cole said. “There was literally only $268 in my bank account on the first day, 200 fans coming to the games. We built it into something special. And now, to see the waitlist over 800,000 right now for tickets, it’s unbelievable.”

Fans attending the Banana Ball World Tour traveled to Kannapolis from far and wide.

“We’ve been trying to get tickets for two years, and my daughter finally got onto the lottery,” said George Popella, who traveled with his family from Punta Gorda, Florida.

“We’re from Flinstone, Georgia, just outside Chattanooga, Tennessee,” said Sean Pickett. “It’s about a six-hour drive. We made the trip to see the Bananas.”

Cole started the team seven years ago, hoping to make baseball fun again. The group, which moved from the Coastal Plain League in 2022 to play Banana Ball year-round, now incorporates dancing umpires, grandmas, and “Dad Bod Cheerleaders” into its performances.

“[Jesse] definitely said he’s looking for the best line-group dance, but they had to be seniors,” said Karen Olenick, Lead Nana for the Banana Nanas.

The exhibition games have now transformed into a national spectacle, with fans describing tickets as almost impossible to get their hands on.

“They’re the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball,” Pickett said. “Who doesn’t love a good show?”

The Bananas are scheduled to play their next games on Friday and Saturday nights in Durham at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Both games are sold out.