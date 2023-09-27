KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager is in custody following a deadly shooting last week in Kannapolis, Kannapolis Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Friday at 10164 Shanaclear Avenue. Morrice Harper, 38, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Harper had been shot by a resident of the home, 19-year-old Brandon Wilson. Wilson remained on scene at the time of the incident and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The two were acquaintances, Kannapolis PD said.