KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Kannapolis after a victim was found dead on a back porch of a home over the weekend, Kannapolis Police confirmed on Monday.

Officers responded to calls on Saturday regarding a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. at a home on North Ridge Ave. A victim was found suffering from injuries on the back porch of the home and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the police report.

Two witnesses were interviewed and told officers a person had left the scene when they had arrived.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.