BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Experts are anticipating higher tides this upcoming Fourth of July holiday, especially in towns along the coast due to King Tide season.

Thursday was a normal day on Front Street in Beaufort, but a King Tide is scheduled from July 2-5, which could cause some flooding and have an impact on the local businesses. Along the coast, the tide is controlled by the gravity of the earth, sun and moon.

“The King Tides arise because of the orbits of the sun, and the earth and the moon are not circular, but they’re elliptical,” said Rick Luettich, director of the UNC-Chapel Hill Institute of Marine Sciences.

This could affect some of our low-lying coastal towns, like Beaufort, which is already prone to flooding with high tides.

“When we get to a King Tide where the tide levels could be an extra foot higher, then all of a sudden we could be in a situation,” said Luettich. “Particularly if there’s a bit of a northeast wind or something where we have water up onto Front Street.”

Many of the businesses near the waterfront have faced this issue, sometimes even having to close.

“It’s impacted because usually, it does enter the restaurant pretty far in because this is usually the lowest spot in Front Street,” said Andrea Alvarez, manager at Mezcalito.

She added they try to prepare if they know a King Tide is coming.

“Usually what we do is put a plastic bag and then sandbags on the door so that’s usually the weak spot where everything enters, the water,” said Alvarez.

Oftentimes the town will close the roadways to prevent cars from driving through the water, but businesses still encourage people to come to enjoy the local spots throughout this holiday weekend.

“Just come on down whether you have to get your feet wet or not,” said Susan Sanders, the treasurer of Beaufort Business Association and owner of Harper Specialities.

Click here to learn more about the King Tide schedule.