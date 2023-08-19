KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer in Kings Mountain, according to the police department.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a crash on I-85 south bound near exit 8.

Officials say the car was traveling north in the south bound lane when it struck the tractor-trailer at 1:30 a.m.

George Joseph White Jr., 53, was the driver of the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The drive of the tractor-trailer had no injuries, officials said.