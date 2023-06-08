N.C. DOT says I-85 wreck in Kings Mountain has closed southbound lanes this morning.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 85 is closed near the North Carolina/South Carolina border with a detour this morning, N.C. Department of Transportation officials say.

By 7 a.m., officials pushed the reopened roadway back to 9 a.m. Some estimates say it could be closer to 11 a.m.

A vehicle crash closed two lanes near Exit 4 (N.C. 216) in Cleveland County. Officials say they got word of the wreck just before 3 a.m.

Motorists should take Exit 4 (U.S. 29 South). Follow U.S. 29 South to NC 216. Turn left onto NC 216 South. Follow NC 216 South to re-access I-85.