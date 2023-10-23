CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Kings Mountain expecting their second child this winter received an early monetary gift courtesy of the North Carolina Lottery, officials announced Monday.

Kings Mountain resident Ashley Helms struck big by matching all five numbers on a Quick Pick using Online Play. “We are expecting our second baby in about three months,” Helms said. “This will definitely help us prepare for that.”

Helms and her fiance plan on using the money to invest, and of course, prepare for their new family addition.

“When I first looked and I saw I won, I just put my phone down in disbelief,” Helms recalled. “Then I started crying.”

Helms claimed the prize Friday and takes home $280,880 after taxes.