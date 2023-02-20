KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Kings Mountain drive-in movie theatre Hound’s is set to permanently close, operators announced on Monday.

“This may come as a surprise and shock….It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart I announce the permanent closure of Hound’s Drive-in Theater after 7 seasons,” the business announced Monday on its social media accounts.

The theatre had been open for seven years and during the pandemic space had been used for events such as concerts and graduations.

“This has been a very difficult decision for my father and I. We started this journey together with a vision of a campground and drive-in movie theater that ultimately turned into the #1 highest-grossing drive-in theater with the largest screens in the nation.”

The business cited strict zoning ordinances and a lack of interest in helping from Kings Mountain City Council members.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“Despite us being the largest family tourist attraction and paying hefty taxes to the city and county, the board has never supported our business or even attended one single movie.”