KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “It shocked me, it really did,” said Larry Dunn who won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

Dunn was on his way home from breakfast Friday morning in Kings Mountain when he had a gut feeling to buy the ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I guess it was just instinct that told me to stop,” Dunn said.

He bought his $30 Black Titanium ticket from Amiya Express on West King Street in Kings Mountain, lottery officials said.

Dunn says he plans to use his winnings to help take care of his family.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.

There are still four $4 million prizes and 11 $100,000 prizes up for grabs.