KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is arrested following a sexual assault investigation in Kings Mountain, according to the police department.

On July 28, the Kings Mountain Police Department received a report of sexual assault on a minor.

After an investigation and interview with the victim, police secured warrants for Amanda Buchanan Justice, 35.

Officials aren’t releasing the victim’s identify due to their age.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, Justice turned herself into Kings Mountain Police where she was arrested for two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child of 15 years old or younger.

Justice also received a $20,000 secured bond.