KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed along I-85 near Kings Mountain, Gaston Emergency Management Services confirmed with Queen City News on Friday.

The deadly incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. Friday, Sept.1, near Exit 10 where EMS, Kings Mountain Police, and Kings Mountain Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene. Kings Mountain PD said they were investigating the incident along U.S. 74 and I-85.

Traffic in the area was expected to be heavily impacted as the investigation continued.