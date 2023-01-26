KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.
Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors.
Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.
Police are asking anyone with information about the rumors to contact the department at 704-734-0444.