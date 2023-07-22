KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — I-85 in Kings Mountain will be closed late Saturday night, according to city officials.

Around midnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, the Kings Mountain Electric Department will be pulling electrical lines across I-85.

The area will temporarily close the on-ramps between Exit 5 (Dixon School Road) and Exit 13 (Edgewood Road).

Credit: City of Kings Mountain

Highway Patrol and Kings Mountain Police will hold a rolling roadblock for traffic on I-85. Officials say this should only last for 20-25 minutes and ramps will then be re-opened.