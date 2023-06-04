KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Kings Mountain this weekend, North Carolina Lottery announced on Sunday.

The $2 ticket was sold at a Circle K on Cleveland Ave. and was one of only two $1 million winners in the U.S. in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The odds of winning were 1 in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

No winner was declared in the overall Powerball jackpot, which now climbs to $269 million for Monday’s drawing.