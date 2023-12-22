LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lake Norman is one of three lakes in the state that will be stocked soon with a special hybrid bass fish, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced Friday.

Known as the F1 Hybrid Bass, wildlife officials say the species is known for its faster growth and larger appearance.

“F1 hybrid bass are a new tool to fisheries managers. We hope to augment and enhance our existing bass fisheries through these stockings,” said Corey Oakley, assistant chief of NCWRC’s Inland Fisheries. “We hope these hybrids will increase opportunities for anglers to catch trophy bass where we stock them.”

This is not the first time LKN has been stocked with the hybrid species.

“This project is unique in that anglers can contribute and make a huge difference in stocking our lakes,” said Chuck Murray, the president of Bass Anglers for NC Lakes. “We believe this project will be a success and enhance our lakes for generations to come. We believe this will give every angler (young and old) a better chance at a trophy bass on any given day.”

The other lakes being stocked are Jordan Lake and Lake Gaston.