LAKE NORMAN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “We have had three in the last six weeks. And that’s just crazy. And how many of them were wearing life vests? None,” said Lake Norman Marine Commissioner for Mecklenburg County John Johnson.

Three drownings in the last six weeks were one too many for him to bear. He’s hoping that number decreases after a new ordinance on Lake Norman takes effect.

Starting January 1, businesses who charter boats or rent boats to customers will be required to provide basic boater education about no-wake areas and required boating safety equipment, like life jackets.

“We’ve got lots of cases where somebody rents their personal boat. They show up at the ramp, they give the person the boat keys, and the person has no idea how to operate a boat. They get lost on the lake, they wind up calling the police. “I’m lost, I don’t know where I’m going.” Or they do something bad and it winds up with an injury or even a drowning on the lake,” Johnson explained.

The commissioner says the new ordinance essentially does three things:

Requires the boats to have insurance, so boaters know who is responsible for anything bad that happens.

Requires that boats be inspected and verified.

Requires boat owners to know how to navigate their boat and Lake Norman as well.

“It’s almost like flying an airplane. You wouldn’t just go rent an airplane and that’s for good reason. You see the boats are everywhere and there’s no actual roadway that that you follow. Boats are everywhere. You have to know how to respond to that,” Lake Norman Patrol officer George Brinzey. “You have to know where your give-way vessel is and the stand on vessels. There’s just so much to learn in such a short amount of time to go out and have a safe day. The bottom line is we want you to come back to the dock safely,”

Brinzey says accidents are common on the water but it’s the drownings that really can be prevented.

Stopdrowningnow.org reports an average of 3500 to 4000 people drown every year in the United States.

“I know since 2021, I think there’s been over 20. And I would dare say that 90% of those were without flotation and could have been prevented if somebody just simply had a flotation device, even a pool noodle. I mean it’s that simple,” Brinzey said. “But the bottom line is with recreation comes huge responsibility and folks just don’t have the necessary situational awareness to make good quality decisions, not because they’re out here to break the laws.”

“Last fall we had somebody fall off a dock, two people on the dock. They couldn’t swim. So the poor guy drowned in ten feet off the dock with two people watching him because they knew if they jumped, then they drowned, too. So we’re giving away coast guard approved life preservers to anybody who wants one.”

Your family could get a life preserver for free at lnmc.org. Fill out a form if you have a dock, and the commission will send you a preserver.

“Our goal is that every dock on Lake Norman has a life preserver and every person that’s in the water has a personal flotation device and we go from eight drownings a year to zero,” Johnson said.

At the time of this article, the ordinance is just specific to Lake Norman. The Lake Norman Marine Commission drafted the ordinance and it was recently approved and will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation has a commercial use policy as well that requires a lot of the same requirements, but it’s just a secondary organization to the Lake Norman Marine Commission that will require you to launch from the commercial or the public launch ramps at Mecklenburg County Parks.

The Cornelius Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department are set to open a Boat Safety Center at the Blythe Landing location of Lake Norman. Brinzey says the plan is to offer free training for owners, renters, and anyone who wants to learn betting boating skills before they set sail on the water.

Brinzey says “Boats LKN” which will fund the center.

For more resources and information about boating, go to lovewhereyoulake.com.