CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The home of a fictional NASCAR driver is now owned by a real-life one.

Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and his wife Delana purchased the Lake Norman home used in the 2006 comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” It was where Will Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby lived to prepare for finishing “first, not last.”

Located on Connor Quay Court in Cornelius, the Realtor.com listing says the house is just over 12,000 square feet on a 1.3-acre lot with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

The Harvicks closed on the property Oct. 30 for $6.75 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty was the selling agent.

It previously sold for $4 million in 2018.

The home also features the following luxury amenities:

Infinity pool,

Hot tub,

Two docks,

Fire pit,

Lakefront beach.

Harvick finished 13th in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series standings, claiming six top-five finishes for Stewart-Haas Racing. He was the 2014 series champion.

“Talladega Nights” also filmed in other locations in the Charlotte area.