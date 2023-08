MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A No Swim Advisory has been issued for a portion of Lake Norman, Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services announced on Tuesday.

The area the advisory was issued for is used for recreation, officials said.

A sewage spill occurred due to a power outage at a lift station on Nautique Blvd. in Cornelius and repairs are currently underway to stop the discharge.

No time has been given for the advisory to be lifted.