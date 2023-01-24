DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Swimming Advisory was issued Tuesday after 200 gallons of sewage was spilled into Lake Norman in Denver, according to the Lincoln County Health Director.

Officials said a sewer forcemain break near the 3800 block of Rivendell Lane caused the wastewater to spill.

The flow of sewage was stopped and health officials have begun to test the leak site.

Health Director Lena Jones advised residents and boaters that the area near the spill could be contaminated with fecal coliform.

No Swimming Advisory signs will be posted in the area.

Water samples will continue to be taken until at least two consecutive samples indicate fecal coliform counts of <200/ml at all sampling sites.