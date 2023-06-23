CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘No Swim Advisory’ has been issued for a portion of Lake Wylie due to a sewage spill that came from a private sanitary sewer lift station, officials said.

Just as the weekend is approaching and the gloomy weather is beginning to clear, the advisory was issued after officials said 300 to 400 gallons of sewage spilled from the lift station, located at 4001 Performance Road in Charlotte, into Lake Wylie.

The discharge was caused by a broken pump in the lift station. The pump has been repaired and the discharge discontinued, officials said.

“CMSWS staff will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are determined to be suitable for human contact at which time the no swimming advisory will be lifted,” they said.