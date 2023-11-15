DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man faces multiple sexual exploitation charges after being arrested on Monday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the DCSO arrested and charged Robert Joseph Gallazzi of Lexington, with ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation.

An investigation began on Oct. 28. During that investigation, the 58-year-old Gallazzi was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material and was formally charged on Monday with the above charges.

Gollazzi is in the Davidson County Detention Center and is being held under a $350,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.