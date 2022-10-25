NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lexington man has been sentenced for embezzling more than $2 million from his employer in High Point, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced.

Samuel Mouzon, 62, of Lexington, will serve more than three years after pleading guilty in June to wire fraud.

Mouzon was the chief financial officer for a company in High Point, court records showed. Between 2018 and 2021, he embezzled more than $2 million to purchase two homes including a lakefront home, a Myrtle Beach condo, two Jeeps, a GMC Yukon Denali, two jet skis, a Polaris four-wheeler, and a pair of golf carts, records stated.

He has been ordered to return the full amount of money.