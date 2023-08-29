ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead following a boat crash on High Rock Lake last week.

The crash happened at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A pontoon boat carrying seven people was leaving Tamarac Marina, and a fishing boat carrying two people was headed toward the Marina.

NC Wildlife said storms were in the area, and it was dark at that time. They said the pontoon boat and bass boat crashed in the water, not directly head-on, but at a slight front angle.

Michael Hedrick, of Lexington, was driving the pontoon.

He was taken to the hospital. He suffered a massive brain injury and was taken off life support on Saturday. He was an organ donor, according to the NC Wildlife Law Enforcement Division.

Another person was taken to the hospital with back injuries and broken ribs and was released.

The three others injured in the pontoon were taken to the hospital and were released. One had a broken arm, and two others had minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.