CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Norfolk Southern train derailed in central North Carolina on Saturday morning causing congestion on tracks across the state and concern from passengers traveling throughout the region.

Disabled freight train forces train stoppage in Greensboro

The transport company confirmed to WGHP’s Cameron Motsinger this was not a hazmat situation and that there was no danger to the public. The derailment comes on the heels of the Ohio train derailment where hazardous material has been reported throughout the area including in wastewater and sewage, and there are growing concerns in the community over inflicting health issues.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and care near this area during the cleanup work,” Norfolk Southern said of Saturday’s derailment.

Trains were reported stalled in Salisbury and Greensboro due to the freight train blocking tracks ahead. As of 1 p.m. crews were still on their way to begin cleanup, Norfolk Southern said.

The train was comprised of 132 cars and one of those cars derailed. It is unclear at this time what freight was being moved on the train.

No injuries have been reported.